Jill Filipovic

Jill Filipovic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Avraham Bronstein's avatar
Avraham Bronstein
15h

This feels like a book proposal!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
9h

Employers definitely have a bias against those who take time off or pull back for care-taking. My experience after years of working part time while my kids were young, was that prospective employers did not take part time or unpaid work experience seriously. In fact, a number of job applications specify "full time" when asking for job experience. I think keeping my hand in - doing data related technical work - probably did help me obtain full time work when I was ready, but my prospects in terms of opportunities, salary, and job responsibility were quite a bit lower than if I had been performing the very same tasks full time rather than part time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jill Filipovic · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture