Well this is all very upsetting. A new WSJ / NORC at the University of Chicago poll has taken Americans’ temperatures on a variety of measures, and this patient is looking pretty critical.

Nearly 40% of Americans said they were not satisfied at all by current economic conditions. Roughly as many said that their financial situation had worsened in the past year. And a huge majority — 78 percent — said they lack confidence that life will be better for their children’s generation than for their own (and oh hey someone wrote a whole book about this).