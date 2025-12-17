Announcing: Writing Practice 2026
Come write with me.
Hello readers, and happy holiday season! I cannot believe it’s mid-December and almost 2026. This is a time when many of us take stock of our past year and consider what we want to bring in to the new one. We think about what we want to leave behind. We imagine what we’ll adopt, and how we’ll change.
If you would like to adopt a more regular writing prac…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jill Filipovic to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.