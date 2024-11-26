Another Woman Is Dead From an Abortion Ban
Which makes you wonder: Which stories aren't we hearing?
The incredible team at ProPublica has yet another story out about yet another woman who died unnecessarily because of an abortion ban. Porsha Ngumezi had a miscarriage at 11 weeks — a heartbreak, but not usually a life-threatening medical emergency. But she was bleeding a lot, passing clots the size of grapefruits, and …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jill Filipovic to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.