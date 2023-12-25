Happy Monday, readers, and a very merry Christmas to those who celebrate! Thank you, truly, for subscribing and reading — I really appreciate you, and hope your holidays are warm, restorative, and connective.

Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

We’re Beginning to Learn How the War on Terror Shaped a Generation by Suzy Hansen in the New York Times

Can family doctors deliver rural America from its maternal health crisis? by Sarah Jane Tribble on NPR

India’s remarkable progress cutting maternal deaths hits a climate change hurdle – water shortages by Cheena Kapoor in Scroll.in

In Gaza, Palestinian Maternal Health is Hard Hit by Maryam Zafar in Undark

A Forgotten Chapter of Abortion History Repeats Itself by Linda Greenhouse in the New York Times

Why Have Feminists Been So Slow to Condemn the Hamas Rapes? by Katha Politt in the Nation

The Real Reason for Marriage Polarization (abortion made dating even more political) by Adam Serwer in the Atlantic

More Than a Year After Mississippi Forced Her to Give Birth, It Still Hasn’t Offered Any Extra Help by Bryce Covert in In These Times

From here and there:

Infrastructure for the Old: America is aging. We should build cities that are also for the elderly.

Leading with the Heart: On protesting for Gaza.

If I Can’t Dance, I Don’t Want to Be Part of Your Revolution. Leftists should learn that fundamentalists are not our friends.

Sometimes a sex tape is just a sex tape (CNN)

Scientists are on the verge of a male birth control pill. Will men take it? (The Guardian)

And a bonus Pete + Anchovy:

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar