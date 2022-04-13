Covid Authoritarians
It's tricky to find the right balance between public health and personal freedom. China has gone all in on restricting basic rights.
In the third largest city in the world, millions of residents have been locked inside of their homes for weeks. Many are running out of food. Some of their children are being forcibly removed. Some, unable to access necessary medical care, have died.
That’s the reality in Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, and where China’s authoritarian government h…