Dear readers,

Hi and happy May! I hope you are all going gently into spring, or autumn if you’re in the southern hemisphere.

I’m writing to tell you about two writing retreats I’m hosting this fall, one in Tuscany in September and one in South Africa in October. There are only four spots left for Tuscany and two for South Africa, so if you’re curious about joining, now is the time to reach out.

The Tuscany retreat is writing + yoga, held on a woman-owned organic farm in the most gorgeous and not-super-touristy part of Tuscany. We eat farm-fresh food, drink wine from down the road, and have long days of indulging and lounging and riding bikes to the beach. I teach the writing classes and my dear friend and yoga teacher Emily Shapiro teaches the yoga, and this is definitely the retreat to go on if you’re wanting a week that’s restorative, but not at all about deprivation (i.e., heavy on the pasta and probably a little too much wine — this is not a cleanse).

The South Africa retreat is storytelling + yoga, and is an epic adventure through Cape Town, wine country, and safari. We’ll eat some of the world’s best food, drink some of the world’s best wine, and visit one of the world’s most spectacular and dynamic countries. I teach writing and yoga classes, and my dear friend and collaborator Nichole Sobecki, an award-winning photojournalist and a National Geographic photographer, teaches photography (yes, photo classes with a Nat Geo photographer on safari, it’s amazing). This is the retreat to go on if you’re craving novelty and incredible new experiences.

Full details can be found here. New retreats will be coming in 2024, so stay tuned. But if you’d like to spend a week of your autumn sipping wine in Tuscany or checking out lions in South Africa, get in touch…

xx Jill

Share