Jill Filipovic

Jill Filipovic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamie's avatar
Jamie
3hEdited

What I think you’re missing is that Sarah Stillman’s New Yorker piece and your blog post are doing completely different things.

The New Yorker piece is (and I truly don't know how you could argue it isn't) relentlessly committed to portraying deportees in the most sympathetic light possible.

The tweet promoting the article included a quote from a murderer describing his deportation as like “how slaves might have felt, going to another land in shackles and chains.”

That kind of presentation makes people feel as though they’re being emotionally manipulated either by cynical ideologues or by well-meaning but dangerously naive activist-journalists.

I really think that a lot of the reaction is to *that* (but I won't disagree that some people just believe, "Ahh, well, send 'em wherever!").

I'm also struck by the selective empathy of journalists who tend to write articles like this. I remember a terrorist attack in Ohio a few years ago, where a Muslim student went on a stabbing spree at OSU. There was a minor controversy when a professor posted on Facebook about imagining what that student must have gone through to wind up so full of hate and anger. I think it was HuffPo that put out some article about it with a headline like, 'Professor Attacked for Showing Empathy.'

Yeah, well, I really strongly suspect that the empathetic professor didn't make a post asking what awful life experiences forged Dylann Roof in the aftermath of his mass shooting. And I've never seen a "complex" think piece about him in the New Yorker.

Annnyway. Your blog post isn’t doing any of this. You’re not asking me to sympathize with a murderer for getting deported. You’re asking me to confront the principles at stake. I wish Stillman’s article had taken the same approach. But it didn’t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jay's avatar
Jay
8h

And this is a HUGE problem for Democrats for a solid decade now...and I don't know what the answer is, because the cold truth is, this is the #1 winning issue for Republicans especially with the majority of white Americans who will 100% of the time sadly vote for it time & again over anything else- the economy, no, it's the "illegals" fault. Abortion, well, not as important as this to many uneducated voters who outnumber educated ones. *Insert any other issue here*, you get the point...

The other huge issue is crime, a bit easier to counter than immigration but still very difficult: Trump is not THAT stupid politically even IF he's an idiot overall, of course he knows most blame him for the economy now that he's the President no matter his "b-but Biden, it was his economy so...s-soooo..." nonsense so expect deflections to this issue, that one, followed by countless attempts to reframe the discussion around migrant caravans, etc. They're not counting on the economy to save them, it's not mere populism there alone that will work even WITH Trump weighing down his party this time like in Term I contrary to what people believe is the easy fix on its own here because he wasn't elected on the economy alone, period, it was white & male resentment and hate 100%-- and another problem, like me the country is in a far more negative mood towards Dems than in Term I in Term II which is going to cancel out the degree of Blue backlash if not fixed within the year span even with Trump mired in the low 40s for now (I don't know what's coming with Venezuela if they go for it, no one does...).

But in the end, becoming like Trump on immigration, provides no contrast or foil with Trump on immigration- so, as you said, better to give some foil than none at all because neither they nor your own base, will take your side then.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jill Filipovic
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture