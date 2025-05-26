The war in Gaza rages on, and the stories shock the conscience: suspended humanitarian aid, widespread hunger, aims of a takeover, so many children dead or maimed or orphaned. Two innocent young people were gunned down in America’s capitol for the crime of being Jewish. Antisemitism is leaving Jews around the world rightly and understandable fearful. Antisemitism is being used as a pretext to harass, detain, and deport people for what should be protected speech.

It’s intolerable. Don’t tolerate it.

The headlines from the war in Gaza are a repetitive horror. Another airstrike, another body count, nearly always “including children.” Widespread hunger. No real healthcare. An Israeli plan to seize the entire strip. Lunatics in power who want to permanently push Palestinians out of Gaza and make the strip theirs (“We are finally going to conquer Gaza,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said. “We are no longer afraid of the word ‘occupation’.”). Other lunatics in other positions of power who believe mass death works in their favor.