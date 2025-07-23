Here is a confession: I am an Epstein Files conspiracy theorist.

That is: I think something very fishy is going on with the Jeffery Epstein case. I think there’s a reason the Trump administration didn’t release more information on Epstein, and I think that reason probably has to do with Donald Trump and his relationship with Epstein. I don’t actually think that Epstein ran with some sort of vast cabal of pedophiles of which Trump was one; I do think Epstein was a pedophile and a sex trafficker and there’s probably some embarrassing information about Epstein’s relationship with Trump in the reams of documents that the president doesn’t want the public to see.

Also, I think Epstein was essentially allowed to kill himself. I don’t think he was murdered, but I do think the order to leave him alone in his cell came down from somewhere on high. It seems worth figuring out what happened there.