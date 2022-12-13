I woke up today and somehow it’s almost Christmas and I haven’t gotten gifts for anyone. Yikes! Below, a few things I’ve read / eaten / bought / tried / coveted this year that may make for a good gift for a loved one (or maybe yourself?), plus a few things to read / make / enjoy.

Now I need to go write some holiday cards…

Give a gift subscription

Fine Gifts

Candles! All of the candles. These from the woman-owned company L’Or de Seraphine aren’t super expensive and come in really pretty jars, plus there’s a whole series named after great women (I’m partial to Billie). I also love Maison Louis Marie No. 4, and there’s a monthly subscription program that will save you a little cash if you burn a lot of candles (and I do). Finally, this is my favorite candle I have sniffed all year. I haven’t bought a new one because it’s just a little too expensive, but my god, I love it.

Or maybe a newsletter subscription? I’m offering 20% off a year’s subscription through the end of 2022, and will take the 20% you save and donate it to organizations that help women in the US and around the world access safe abortion care. For the feminist in your life, I heartily recommend Jessica Valenti’s newsletter, which runs down American abortion news almost every single day. For the person who likes to cook, Colu Henry’s Colu Cooks is essential. For the person who likes to read about cooking and all of its cultural and political implications, I love Alicia Kennedy’s newsletter. For the smart woman who also loves fashion (and smart writing about the industry), try Back Row from Amy Odell. For the person interested in the politics of global authoritarianism, Lucid is excellent. Politics and dark money? That’s Judd Legum’s Popular Information. Popular culture / collective action / general nice smart people trying to do nice things? Anne Helen Peterson’s Culture Study is a great read and home to a truly lovely community. The work and beauty of writing? Story Club with George Saunders. Emerging writers and all kinds of great things to read? The Audacity by Roxane Gay.

Get 20% off for 1 year

I also love a good ol’ magazine subscription. My favorites aren’t all that original, but they do help to support some of the best journalism in the business: The New Yorker, the Atlantic, the Economist, and National Geographic.

Or something for the person who loves at-home exercise? That can be pretty personal, but my two favorites are Kathryn Budig’s Haus of Phoenix for yoga, and Taryn Toomey’s The Class for a combo HIIT / hot pilates mom workout.

Bath and body products are also often a hit. I really, really love what the women at 2 Note make, especially their bath soaks. This beard oil is also a hit among my bearded friends. For (relatively) affordable but very high-quality skincare, I am a fan of Dieux Skin, a company founded by my friend Charlotte who is the biggest skincare nerd I’ve ever met (her Instagram is truly an education). Skincare is also very personal, but I don’t think you can go wrong with these reusable eye masks. Finally, Nopalera, a woman-owned business celebrating the owner’s Mexican heritage, has truly gorgeous bath and body products and the cutest branding.

Feminist gear is also an A+ holiday gift. Shout Your Abortion sells bags and earrings and necklaces and all the things (I have a version of this t-shirt). And my friend Kate owns the shop AuH2o in New York, which is all secondhand, vintage, and up-cycled clothing, which means anything you buy isn’t going to show up in your friend’s closet, and you’re doing something good for the environment by not feeding into the fast fashion machine. If you’re not in NYC, you can check out what they’re selling on Instagram.

Something cozy is never wrong. I love love love Minna, a woman-owned store in Hudson, NY that sources goods from artisans all over the world. Everything they sell is beautiful, and I cannot imagine anyone rejecting one of these blankets. Lemlem is another woman-owned brand I’m always coveting, and this scarf / sarong will have someone dreaming of warmer days.

Something sparkly is always appreciated, too. If you’re looking on the higher end, my friend Selin Kent designs gorgeous jewelry (I am currently coveting this ring that I cannot afford but is just a delight). On the more affordable but still very nice end, Soko jewelry is ethically made in Nairobi and is so fabulous.

Or: A coffee mug! Who doesn’t love / use coffee mugs? Here are a few handmade ones that are just lovely.

Local businesses also always need your support. Can you get a friend or loved one a gift certificate to their favorite independent bookstore or local wine shop? Make them an appointment for a massage or a facial at a local spa? (If you’re in New York, I cannot say enough good things about Elizabeth at Cintrón Skincare). Is there a local coffee or tea that they might enjoy? Basically, can you get something not from Amazon or big box stores, to help the small guys we all know and love stay in business?

Food is always good. I have a dear friend who bakes me cookies for Christmas, and I look forward to it every single year. I do not bake, but in my opinion, peanut butter chocolate kiss cookies are the epitome of Christmas baked goods. I am generally partial to ricciarelli, the greatest Italian cookie of all time, from a people who — let’s face it — really excel when it comes to pasta, but aren’t the greatest cookie-bakers ever (I know I know, I’m sorry, but it’s true). I would also gladly eat a huge bin of popcorn.

Or what about bar wear? I love love love these gorgeous art deco glasses and these beautiful napkins.

Charitable donations are always an excellent gift, especially if you and your loved ones have a lot already. I can recommend Women Help Women, the National Network of Abortion Funds, Doctors without Borders, Toys for Tots and José Andres’s World Central Kitchen.

Finally: Zabar’s has gift baskets and everyone loves bagels.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Fine Tuning

Why not treat yourself to something really unique and special in the new year?

When I’m not writing for work, I am teaching writing (and yoga). If you’re interested in a writing + yoga retreat in 2023, there are still some spots open for the retreat I am co-hosting in South Africa my friend and professional collaborator Nichole Sobecki, a photojournalist who shoots for National Geographic. I’ll teach writing and yoga; she’ll teach photography workshops; we’ll all drink wine and go on safari and it’ll be awesome. It’ll be 10 days of a lifetime experience.

Also: You don’t have to do the yoga or the classes if that’s not your jam; feel free to just come along with a great (and small) group to one of the coolest countries on the planet.

We will also take a private tour of a cheetah sanctuary, which rehabilitates and re-wilds the cats (Nichole has spent time here, and her story on cheetah smuggling — which was on several Nat Geo covers around the world — is one recent example of her stunning, urgent work). The South Africa retreat will include a dive into this incredible country’s fascinating history in Cape Town; meals at some of the best restaurants in the world (I struggle to think of a country that has as strong a combination of incredible seafood, produce, wine, and cattle as South Africa); several days in wine country; and four days on a private safari at a luxury safari camp on a private reserve. We’ll also practice with some of South Africa’s best yoga instructors, including the folks who trained me. South Africa is a place where Nichole and I have spent a lot of time, and I’m excited to bring folks to places that are special to us and a bit off the beaten tourist track.

It’s going to be a really really cool retreat, and btw yoga is not required — you are welcome to come and skip that part of it if you like. And when else do you get to travel with and learn photography from a National Geographic photographer while on safari in one of the most beautiful locations in the world?

Just reply to this email if you’re interested.

Give a gift subscription

Fine Foods

It’s freezing where I live, so I’m spending all week eating this soup. I spent all of last week eating this soup. Tonight I am making my favorite roast chicken so that I can make more stock for more soups.

Fine Reads

She wasn’t ready to have children. A judge wouldn’t let her have an abortion. In the New York Times Magazine.

Why the age of American progress ended. In the Atlantic.

Pregnant and desperate in post-Roe America. In the Washington Post.

…and that’s it! Happy reading, happy shopping, or happy rejecting the corporate spirit of Christmas and instead spending your money on abortion funds (that’s mostly what I’m doing this year). I hope you all have beautiful holidays.

xx Jill

Give a gift subscription