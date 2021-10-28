You look like you could use a charcuterie board.

Welcome to Finer Things, a weekly run-down of recommended things to read, make, and try out.

Fine Reads

From the Cut: Rebecca Traister on Katie Couric.

From the New York Times Magazine: Kyle Rittenhouse and the New Era of Political Violence.

From Slate: Three trials in America are demonstrating the limits of our justice system.

Fine Tuning

Yoga with Adriene is a really great option if you’re yoga-curious and want to try it out at home first. I particularly like this neck and shoulder release class, which is pretty short and a nice little break to work out the crunchiness and knottiness that builds up when you’re hunched over a computer (hi, it’s me, and it’s probably you too). Why not click that link and release tension from your neck and shoulders right now?

Fine Goods

I put this chili crisp on everything. Lately I’ve been frying eggs in it.

Fine Foods

It’s definitely soup season, and this extremely simple recipe / not-recipe for root vegetable soup is one of my winter go-tos. I use whatever root vegetables look good at the farmer’s market or grocery, and because I like things a little sweet I use both an onion and two leeks, and I use homemade chicken stock instead of water. I also toss a parmesan rind in there because why not. You could easily make this vegan by using olive oil instead of butter, and vegetable stock or water for the liquid.

Also, after years of wanting one, I finally bought myself an immersion blender and holy cow — why didn’t I do that before?? I live off of soup through the fall and winter, and have spent years spooning hot soup into a standing blender, then back into the pot. What a wasteful inconvenience! I’m mad at myself that I didn’t justify spending the money on something I now use all the time and love. Anyway, consider this your permission to get the thing that you really want, that you will use often, and that will make your life easier.

Hope you enjoy all of these very fine things. Our regularly scheduled politics / women’s rights / news will return shortly.

xx Jill