It’s cold and I’d rather be here.

Welcome to Finer Things, a weekly run-down of recommended things to read, make, and try out.

Fine Reads

From the Atlantic: Anne Applebaum on the global cabal of autocrats threatening human rights and democracy around the world.

From the New Yorker: Your DNA Could Catch a Killer.

From the New York Times: Two different takes on Emily Ratajkowski’s new book, one extremely favorable and one more moderate (for the record I find her whole feminist-lite / anticapitalist posturing schtick to be extremely shallow and narcissistic but she does, to her credit, inspire some interesting reactions).

From Alice Driver in her Substack: Behind the scenes covering the largest meat processing corporation in the United States.

From the New Yorker: Kelefa Sanneh on the education of a part-time punk.

From the Washington Post: A vaccine tore them apart. Will a death bring them back together?

Fine Tuning

When I’m not writing for work, I am teaching writing (and yoga). If you’re interested in a writing + yoga retreat this spring, I’m co-hosting one in Greece.

Fine Goods

This is one of my favorite natural wines. Great for fall, funky but not too funky, just a delight. Drink it with your Thanksgiving leftovers, which we all know is the best part of Thanksgiving.

Fine Foods

I’m working on my Friendsgiving menu and while I haven’t come up with a perfect list, here’s what I’m thinking:

Champagne with pomegranate seeds. It’s festive, why not.

Maple-bacon deviled eggs. There’s no recipe for these, but I coat the bacon in maple syrup and lots of black pepper, bake it until crispy, crumble half of it into the egg yolk / mayo / mustard mixture and cut the other half into little squares to stick on top of the eggs. Salt, pepper, paprika, etc. Sprinkle with chopped chives.

Judy Bird turkey, except I’ll spatchcock it before I roast it.

Alison Roman’s stuffing.

Double garlic mashed potatoes, except make the topping crispy shallots and garlic, and I really love buttermilk or sour cream in my mashed potatoes so I’ll probably mix some of that in because why not.

Pomegranate and pear salad.

…and my friends are bringing everything else!

Hope you enjoy all of these very fine things. Our regularly scheduled politics / women’s rights / news will return shortly.

xx Jill