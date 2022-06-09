Freedom for the Few
Why do the self-styled proponents of freedom embrace authoritarianism and violent domination?
This is the free weekly edition of this newsletter, the entirety of which is supported by readers like you. If you’re enjoying it, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.
And one answer keeps coming up: It’s a particular kind of American freedom, one deep in our country’s bones. It’s the freedom of a few men to claim radical independence as they rely on the labor of an invisible many, and cause the suffering of a wiped-away more.
Freedom is the value that gun extremists invoke when they refuse any attempt to curtail which types of deadly and military-style weapons are available for purchase, or who might purchase them. But how free is any member of a society awash in weapons? How free are any of us if the places we go in the normal course of a day — the places we shop, the places we worship, the places we send our children to learn — can so quickly turn into places of violence and death, and are not places where we can feel secure? This is freedom dressed up as tyranny. This is the freedom of domination and violent enforcement for a few, and of subjugation and persecution for the many.
“This, without doubt, is a disposition quite contrary to the spirit of the Faith, which requires us to submit not only our wills, but our minds, our judgments, and all the sentiments of man to a power unknown to our senses, to a Law that is not of earth, and that is entirely opposed to the laws and sentiments of corrupt nature. Add to this that the laws of the Country, which to them seem most just, attack the purity of the Christian life in a thousand ways, especially as regards their marriages…”
It’s this conception of freedom that continues to animate the American right. It’s not even the Enlightenment-style freedom of individual rights; it’s a freedom that presumes freedom itself comes in limited quantities that can only be doled out to a chosen few, and that one can only be free if one also dominates other people. It’s an idea of freedom deeply intertwined with the requirements of Christianity: The demands to suspend reason and logical thought processes; the insistence on submitting oneself to one’s place in the hierarchy, and seeing any shift in the structure itself as a loss and a sin; the insistence that an authoritarian and patriarchal power structure is the only functional and civilized way to live.
Graeber and Wengrow write:
The European conception of individual freedom was, by contrast, tied ineluctably to notions of private property. Legally, this association traces back above all to the power of the male household head in ancient Rome, who could do whatever he liked with his chattels and possessions, including his children and slaves. In this view, freedom was always defined – at least potentially – as something exercised to the cost of others. What’s more, there was a strong emphasis in ancient Roman (and modern European) law on the self-sufficiency of households; hence, true freedom meant autonomy in the radical sense, not just autonomy of the will, but being in no way dependent on other human beings (except those under one’s direct control).
What does this all have to do with guns and our current totally untenable political moment? It helps to explain what otherwise seems like an incoherent ideology. How is it that American conservatives talk such a big game about freedom only to embrace authoritarianism? How is it that the purported right to own a gun outweighs the general public’s right to safety and even life? How can you really be free if your freedom — your personal safety, your right to keep your body in one piece — is constrained by your neighbor’s nearly unlimited freedom to pick up a deadly weapon? How can you look at the statistics on gun deaths and gun-related violence in the United States and conclude that we are a freer nation than all others?
It makes sense if your conception of freedom presumes that it simply cannot be held equally by all people at all times, and that freedom is essentially a prize for winning a contest of domination. It makes sense if freedom is a privilege reserved for the few, and if autonomy is understood as having authority not just over oneself, but over the others who naturally fall below oneself in society and the family.
How better to assert one’s dominance — to secure one’s total freedom — than to have in one’s hands an extremely efficient tool of mass death? If you want to be so free, you should arm yourself, too, and we’ll see who wins in a violent standoff.
This is right-wing freedom: A brutish battle for dominance, may the freest man win.
No wonder the people who see freedom as a limited privilege obtained by force and only available to those with the most power over others want their guns, and the obscene power over others than guns allow. No wonder people raised on blind adherence to authoritarian structure — do what God says, don’t ask questions, submit to the person above you on the ladder — are prone to authoritarian politics and often unreachable by fact and reason. No wonder the people who believe in the sanctity of a social order delivered by God on high don’t see their own dependence on others as dependence; no wonder they have no problem with authoritarianism, so long as the authoritarian they follow promises to maintain their own little fiefdom and allow them continued control over those below them.
This is the same “freedom” that handed the vote only to land-owning white men. It’s the “self-sufficiency” of Great Men who boast about going at it alone and forging their own way, never mind the mothers who do their laundry, wives who raise their children, mistresses who provide inspiration, and paid (and at many times in history, unpaid or enslaved) staff who tend to myriad needs.
This is a freedom of the self-designated deserving, deemed thus by those at the top of a clear pecking order, who have experienced themselves and enforced on others a lifetime of suspended reason. It’s a freedom that, to have it, requires others to serve and to have less. It’s a freedom delivered on the backs, and to the detriment, of all the rest of us.
It’s a false freedom borne of delusion. But that doesn’t make it any less dangerous.
xx Jill
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.