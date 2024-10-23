While reproductive rights in the US have been eroding, our neighbors to the south have seen a sweeping liberalization of abortion laws. In the past four years, abortion has been decriminalized in Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia. These incredible advances are a result of the Green Wave movement, which advocates for expanded abortion access throughout Latin America.

Green Tide Rising is a new bilingual audio and video series that spotlights this powerful movement and what those of us fighting for reproductive freedom in the US can learn from their activism. We are excited to feature an interview with one of the voices from the podcast, Teodora Vásquez of El Salvador. Teodora was sentenced to 30 years in prison after having a stillbirth in a country where abortion is totally banned. Following her release after 10 years in prison, Teodora transformed her pain into action, becoming a fierce advocate for women and human rights.

Below you will find a video featuring Teodora, as well as a Q&A to learn more about her story. The bravery and resilience displayed by Teodora is exactly the inspiration we need to continue fighting against bans in the US.

Tell us about yourself and your story.

I am Teodora del Carmen Vásquez Sánchez, born into a large family. At 20, I became pregnant with my first child, Ángel Gabriel. When he was 3 years old, I became pregnant again; the news of my new pregnancy was wonderful for me, my partner, and my family.

Time passed so quickly that the month of waiting arrived. I coordinated everything to prepare for my daughter, but unfortunately, I lost her due to an out-of-hospital birth on July 13, 2007. When labor began, I was calling emergency services for an ambulance, but they did not arrive, which is why my daughter had to be born where I was. I had no medical assistance, and when the unit I had requested finally arrived, they found me in a pool of blood and accused me of abortion, without any prior investigation to determine the cause of my newborn's death to this day.

How did you decide to start Mujeres Libres, and what does the organization do?

Mujeres Libres was born out of the harsh reality that people face when they finally regain their freedom. In this context, we determined that only by organizing ourselves could we change our reality and that of other women who would eventually be released. Unfortunately, discrimination, state abandonment, and lack of opportunities make life even more complicated for women. Faced with this palpable reality, we decided to start a movement to change our history and the history of other women—not only ours but also that of our children, who had to be left alone during our incarceration. Our slogan is: "SO THAT OUR STORY DOES NOT REPEAT ITSELF IN FUTURE GENERATIONS." We have been fighting for six years to change this narrative. We know there is no attempt to reform the criminal procedural code by those in power, but we cannot remain silent; we must continue to speak out to make our slogan a reality.

While we educate ourselves, we are sharing our experiences with communities, discussing sexual and reproductive rights so that our youth have the tools to face sexuality, which is a right for everyone. However, we must also teach about the responsibility and care that it entails. Educating about sexual and reproductive rights is the best way to prevent early pregnancies and serious illnesses in the future.

How do you find the strength for your activism in the face of such strong opposition?

I don’t think it’s about strength; it’s more about a survival situation and wanting future women to have better conditions. I do what I do with all my heart because I believe it’s important for women not to remain silent under any circumstances.

Who are the most affected by the abortion bans in El Salvador? What can be done to support these groups?

Poor women, rural women, and those living in poverty. Strengthening ties for collective struggle and opening spaces for dialogue so that the movement can develop.

What is your advice for people in the United States and other countries who are fighting against abortion bans and the growing criminalization?

That giving up is not an option; we must continue fighting to achieve our goals.

How can people outside of El Salvador support your fight for women's rights?

By supporting our projects so that women have the opportunity to improve their living conditions and those of their children. They can also support our struggle to reach more communities and provide the necessary information to young people and adolescents. Why? So that our story does not repeat itself in future generations.