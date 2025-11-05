Jill Filipovic

Jill Filipovic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
1h

I'd like to hear you interview people, ideally with views that might differ from your own.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hurricane's avatar
Hurricane
2h

No comment. I have not been deeply engaged.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jill Filipovic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture