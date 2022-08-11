Hi readers,

I’m writing because I am hiring an administrative assistant to help out with this newsletter and the related podcast, as well as on a few other projects I have cooking. This is a great job for a college student or someone else looking for a little bit of flexible, part-time work.

The job will mostly entail administrative and research tasks: Things like transcribing and editing interviews, proof-reading newsletter text, and helping me collect stories for The Week in Women. Pay is $25 an hour for four hours of work per week ($100 per week). And that timing is very flexible — basically, I will create a rolling list of tasks in order of priority, and you’ll make your way through them on your own time. It’ll be up to you to keep track of your hours and stop after four each week. I tend to be prettttty hands-off, so will need you to be a self-starter and take ownership of the role and the work. You’ll need to be able to use Google Docs.

Feel free to hit reply to this email with any questions, or to forward it to potentially interested parties. And if you’d like to apply, shoot me an email with your name, availability, and any relevant experience. The application period will close on Wednesday August 17.

Hope to be working with one of you soon!

xx Jill