Incoming...

I’ve done the thing and started a newsletter. First one will drop this week. It will be… a bunch of stuff. Global women’s rights. Politics. Really good essays (by other people). Some personal reflections and columns, including micro-stories about the many wonderful people I meet in the course of my reporting who don’t make it into the final pieces I publish. Travel. Yoga. Food. Various things to make your body and heart feel good. And let’s be honest probably the occasional cat or two, because Pete and Anchovy are very photogenic. I mean look at this beautiful boy:

And this… girl:

If I can promise anything, it’s the best conehead animal content on the internet.

Sign up and, if you’re amenable, consider subscribing (subscribers will get Extra Things, including columns, feel-good stretching sequences, and recipes). It’s all a work in progress, so hit me up with what you want / don’t want / feel is missing in your newsletter life. @jillfilipovic on Twitter (conehead animal pics appreciated and accepted).

See you soon…

xx Jill