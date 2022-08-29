It's All Connected
The "pro-life" movement isn't about life. It's about enforcing the dominance of heterosexuality, the nuclear family, Western civilization, Caucasians, Christianity and nationalism.
This weekend, a right-wing group held a “straight pride parade” outside of a California Planned Parenthood, and predictably made the event a violent one. But the group that hosted the event, the National Straight Pride Coalition, is helpful in at least one way: They say out loud the things so many other conservative anti-abortion groups only imply.