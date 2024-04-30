This month, American campuses have exploded with pro-Palestinian protests, as students have marched, pitched tents, and camped out on their campuses. Student protesters at Columbia have just taken over a campus building. Across the country, administrators have called the local and state police on student and faculty protesters, leading to hundreds of arrests, and in turn fueling more protests. Conservative politicians have encouraged even greater escalation, including calling in the National Guard.

I’ve found a lot of the conversation around these protests to be frustrating and flattening — either “these students are the unimpeachable moral center of the country and criticizing anything they do means you’re pro-genocide” or “call in the cavalry on these entitled little antisemitic criminals.” I think one major division comes in who one believes the protesters are: College kids who are horrified by a truly horrifying war and want it to end, or anti-Israel activists whose ultimate goal isn’t a resolution to this conflict but an end to Israel, and aren’t actually anti-war at all but who are just upset that Hamas isn’t winning. And that division shows up, I think, between the masses of people who show up to these protests, and the minority of more radical ones who make up some of the groups organizing them. These viewpoints shouldn’t have any bearing on how schools deal with these protests. But they should shape how we understand them and talk about them.

There are other important questions: What level of disruption should schools tolerate? What should schools do if protests cross that disruptive high-water mark? What about when protest crosses over into antisemitism, and how should we define that as opposed to criticism of Israel or anti-Zionism? And are these just kids, whose actions we really shouldn’t care so much about?

A few thoughts:

The protests are a big story in America, but they are not the biggest story of this war

The protests are a big story, and they are worth covering. But none of this matters nearly as much as the actual war, which is still raging in Gaza. Some 34,000 Palestinians have been killed. As you have no doubt heard before, most of them are women and children. Even if you don’t accept these numbers — and I do, as do most NGOs and reputable media outlets in the US — and even if you believe, as I do, that Hamas intentionally puts civilians at risk because that furthers their cause, I don’t think anyone denies that the civilian casualties have been staggering. It is clear, to me, that the Israeli response to a horrific terrorist attack has been vastly disproportionate, and frankly sloppy — that it is fueled by a combination of rage and humiliation, that sufficient care is simply not being given to civilian populations, that many Israeli soldiers are acting with (to put it mildly) profound unprofessionalism with the seeming consent of their higher-ups, and that some are committing serious crimes. There is not enough food, there are not hospitals, humanitarian aid is being blocked — it is a horror show and a moral catastrophe. Allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity must be thoroughly investigated by impartial bodies, and prosecuted if they were committed.

In US publications, reporting on the protests currently does seem to outweigh coverage of the war itself. I’m hoping that this doesn’t persist. Coverage of the protests is important, and it makes sense that US papers are going to cover US-based protests that truly are destabilizing colleges across the country; the idea that this coverage is somehow overblown or silly given the broader context doesn’t quite fit with the reality that most news outlets consider proximity as much as weight — and that the war in Gaza itself has been afforded much, much more coverage that most other devastating conflicts. But even given all of this, coverage of the protests is obviously not as important as coverage of the war itself.

As journalists have turned our eyes to college campuses, a lot of people who like to comment on journalism have responded by asking why adults are so obsessed with whatever college kids are doing. And I agree that the war itself is the biggest problem and the bigger story, and since October, the war itself has been given much much much more airtime than anything college kids are doing. But I also don’t think we can have it both ways, arguing both that Joe Biden must listen young people’s views on Israel / Palestine or he’ll lose the election / that young people are the future / that college protesters are beacons of moral courage and we should listen to an emulate them, and also we shouldn’t really care about what they’re doing or cover it, at least if that coverage is critical. If these protests matter socially and politically — and I think they do — then they merit coverage, including coverage that does not necessarily serve the aims of the protesters.

Also: These protests have mattered a great deal. They are making a difference. Whether that difference is entirely good is a different question, but I think there is no question that they are having an impact — including on Joe Biden and Democrats, and how the party and its leaders are thinking about and acting with regard to Israel.

Don’t call the cops on nonviolent protesters. Do look at who has demanded it.

Calling the cops on the nonviolent student protesters creating encampments was unduly aggressive, unnecessary, and draconian. Administrators who did so, and those cheering them on, should be ashamed.

It seems unlikely that this would have reached such a fever pitch had Columbia administrators specifically not called the NYPD on students. Yes, the students were breaking the rules with their encampment, and had broken protest rules many times before. But also, Columbia does not call the cops every time students break the rules (or even every time they break a law like trespassing), and colleges are particular kinds of places where young people should be afforded significant leeway (more on that below). Calling the NYPD was a huge escalation, and it had the predictable effect of escalating an already-tense situation.

Columbia administrators probably wouldn’t have called the NYPD on students had congressional Republicans not exploited the student protests, the real antisemitism that has been a problem on college campuses, and the bad-faith politicized claims of antisemitism that have also sprung up, for their own political gains. Republican members of Congress don’t care about how students feel on campuses, or if they are upset by offensive comments; these same people have spent years mocking college kids as snowflakes and trying to undermine university anti-discrimination efforts. Hauling college presidents before Congress was never about actually fighting antisemitism, which again is a real problem. It was a power play from a group of people who are hostile to higher education, who are looking for excuses to cut funding to universities, and who have career interests in being perceived as sticking to egghead elites. This mess isn’t entirely the fault of Republicans, but they shoulder much of the blame, and you can be sure they are reaping nearly all of the benefits.

Watching police officers tackle, teargas, and haul away faculty members, students, journalists, and others has been horrible to watch. It has been overwhelmingly unnecessary.

Now, things seem like they’re just getting uglier, and like violence may escalate even further. We did not have to be here.

The right to protest, of course, is not and should not be unlimited. Colleges should give students a lot of leeway because colleges are particular kinds of spaces (more on that below). But colleges also have an obligation to make sure that all students can learn — not that they are never offended, not that they feel emotionally safe, but that they can access an education, and that they can access common campus spaces. To the extent that protesters are infringing on that — and it is pretty clear that, on several campuses, protesters have infringed on that — colleges must act. But again, calling the cops does not have to be the first, second, or third reaction.

Colleges that cancel graduation, cancel classes, or move classes on online or hybrid systems are behaving cowardly, and are not affording their students the educations those students deserve (and are legally entitled to). It seems to me that at least some colleges (hello USC) are using spurious claims of “safety” to neglect their obligations. Share

The protester / organizer difference