To the internet’s great amusement, the Democratic Party is spending a bunch of money to figure out where it went wrong with men. And yes, there are many reasons to lol at spending millions just to conclude that economic anxiety was actually real and men prefer to have jobs and no one likes to be mocked or derided. There are many reasons to ask why Democrats need to spend enormous sums to figure out what seems obvious to every White Man Whisperer on Twitter and to all of the internet’s self-styled anthropologists of the working class.

But also: Embracing a simplistic conclusion that seems obvious to everyone on Twitter is how Democrats got into this mess in the first place.

We are in the midst of an aggressive antifeminist backlash after a far-too-short flurry of progress. #MeToo broke open new conversations about gender, sex, and power. Black Lives Matter forced a national reckoning first with race and policing, and then with race and all of us. And both have been met with retaliation far more furious and extreme than the movements themselves.

Some of the criticisms of #MeToo and Black Lives Matter are warranted: There were moments when #MeToo really did overreach and tossed out important due process concerns and even basic common sense, and there really were some hypocrisies and burying of inconvenient truths with BLM (for example: large outdoor gatherings during Covid were either safe or not). I worry, though, that too many liberals and moderates are adopting a position of “these movements were a mistake and that was obvious all along,” when actually, movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter exploded because of legitimate rage and maltreatment, and these movements did overwhelming good — even if they also alienated some voters. They collapsed not because they were bad, but because of extremely potent reactionary forces coupled with some intra-movement dysfunction, disorganization, and mistake-making.

It is also not true that the Democratic Party has wound up in shambles because of these movements that were born in the wake of Trump’s first election. It is not true that economic insecurity was the only real issue all along, and the mean feminists and race-baiting BLM activists simply exploited a moment of liberals shock to push a now-failed left-wing indoctrination scheme.

The single narrative of “economic insecurity” as an explanation for Trumpism actually didn’t (and still doesn’t) totally make sense as a catch-all explainer for his rise to power, and just as all white working-class men weren’t identical when feminists and racial justice advocates were criticizing their voting choices, they aren’t identical now in their motivations, struggles, or desires. If the lesson of Biden’s 2020 victory should not have been “Trumpism is done and the progressive faction of the Democratic Party was right,” then the lesson of Trump’s 20204 victory should not be “everything progressives fought for was toxic and the angry white men were right.” These narratives are just way too simplistic for a country as wild and diverse as America.

I am perhaps a masochist, but I spend a lot of time thinking about the ways in which I got things wrong (I also think through where I think I got things right and why / how, but writing about that publicly is more an exercise in ego inflation than real learning). The truth is that progressive movements go through these backlash periods, which are often far more aggressive than any initial overreach. I actually don’t think there is any perfect way for progressives to build a movement that never oversteps, never offends, never results in blowback. Progress begets blowback! Movements that are large enough to make change are also movements too large to fully contain! You just don’t get the progress without the messiness.

But there are degrees of messiness.

I think the question is whether we can defend our decisions once the giddiness of rapid change has melted into the anxiety of backlash. And if we can defend most but not all of them — which is how I feel — then it’s worth assessing what to change for the next go-round.

These are a few of the lessons I’m thinking through: