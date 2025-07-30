Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the worst health secretary in memory. His unscientific views on vaccines are imperiling lives around the world, and have contributed to the deaths of a several children in the US and its territories. He is unqualified, unfit, and unstable. So I say the following not to cheerlead him, but to try to combat the very culture of health polarization that has put him in power:

It is a good thing that the federal government is pushing Big Food to make even small changes to its products. Liberals should take the win, push for more, and resist the urge to find fault with health-affirming shifts simply because they’re coming from the bizarro and often dangerous MAHA movement.

In case you missed it, several large food corporations have announced that they are phasing out some artificial food dyes by the end of 2027. West Virginia recently banned foods with most artificial dyes, as well as some preservatives. Not every big food company is getting on board — candy companies that market to children are big holdouts, because kids really like brightly-colored candy — and ultra-processed foods are still awful for us, dyes or no dyes. But, despite many failed efforts to curb the worst excesses of the ultra-processed food industry, this time around a few companies really do seem prepared to take this admittedly fairly small step.

This is good. It’s not enough, but it’s good.