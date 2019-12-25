Merry Christmas!
|Jill Filipovic
|Dec 25, 2019
|1
Hello lovelies,
Sending you all the happiest of Christmas wishes to those who celebrate, and good cheer to all who don’t. I hope today is restful, that you take some time to read this absolutely batshit article about Rudy Giuliani, and that you’re not sitting around anxiously waiting for your boyfriend to propose to you.
xx Jill
|1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.