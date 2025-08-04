Jill Filipovic

Galen Guffy
4h

Thanks for placing the blame for declining marriage rates squarely where it belongs-on the shoulders of misogynist men and religious fundamentalists who view women as appliances designed purely for male convenience.

But you kind of lost me with the container analogy. It kind of sounds like you’re saying “I don’t have to worry about being good and present for my friends any more cos I’ve got my husband and if I’m “dumb” and “start” arguments with him it’s gonna be a lot more inconvenient and expensive for us to split up than it would be to just blow off a long friendship. The problem with letting your friendships slide and deprioritizing them is that if your marriage ever becomes untenable for you (I hope it doesn’t but it most certainly is not invulnerable no matter how great you think it is now) your friendships will not be as supportive for you because you’ve deprioritized them. This is another example of how marriage to men hurts women. It isolates them. And you are encouraging women to isolate themselves in their marriage with this “container” business. I’m more inclined to believe in the “alternative family structures” e.g. women living together romantically or not and helping each other-but if famous journalist that call themselves feminists keep holding marriage to men who are so great (they are doing 20% more at home than their dads did, WOW!) as superior (I guess because it’s what we’ve got right now in the way of a social norm?) those alternative arrangements will be slower to come about.

John Hood
4h

Your observations on marriage seem to me overwhelmingly accurate. But this . . . post? essay?--is far too wordy. You could have made all the same points in half the verbiage--and the writing would have been more impactful.

