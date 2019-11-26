Monday Meditation

Snug the ones you love



I’m a day late on sending out Monday’s meditation because, well, I was doing something better than writing a newsletter: Having a quiet Monday evening dinner with my husband and one of my oldest, dearest friends.

In the United States, it’s the season of gratitude. Our Thanksgiving comes this Thursday, and with it, a recitation of what we are thankful for. If you believe in astrology, it’s Sagittarius season, a time of incredible abundance. Whatever the calendar or the stars tell you, it’s a good moment to pause and reflect on all that we have.

And, perhaps, to act on it. When you go over your Thanksgiving gratitude list, does it align with what you give your time and energy to day to day? That is: If you’re thankful for any combination of your family / your friends / your health / your home / your work / your community, are you prioritizing those same things in line with how much you receive from them? Or do your actions — how you actually spend your time — reflect a different set of values and priorities?

We’ve all gotta make money and most adults have to do things we don’t want to do, or don’t value doing (although I actually do value paying my rent). Still, outside of the necessities, I often find I can be careless with my time. Making a choice to set aside one not-quite obligation — this — in favor of something that filled me up and kept me warm was one small reminder to be more thoughtful about where and how I invest my energy. The most valuable things, especially relationships, need tending-to. The rest will be there tomorrow.

What can you set aside this week (and not just on Thanksgiving) to reinvest in what brings you joy and what you truly value?

xx Jill