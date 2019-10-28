Monday Meditation

For those of us in the northern hemisphere, this is the time of year when the cold starts to creep in and we collectively turn inward. Leaves glow golden on the branch, then fall and turn to mulch, readying the soil for what will grow later. What in your life needs to fall away to create ground fertile enough that the new can germinate? What can you let go of, let settle at your feet, walk away from, and trust will eventually allow something fresh to flourish?

Happy Autumn. Back to politics later this week.

xx Jill