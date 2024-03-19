Photo by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

Republicans Have More Than a ‘Brand Problem’ on Abortion by Ed Kilgore in Intelligencer

The People Rooting for the End of IVF by Elaine Godfrey in the Atlantic

Stay Mad by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)

Driving With Mr. Gil: A Retiree Teaches Afghan Women the Rules of the Road by Miriam Jordan in the New York Times

End the Phone-Based Childhood Now by Jonathan Haidt in the Atlantic

In France, abortion rights and hijab bans highlight a double standard on women’s rights by Roshan Arah Jahangeer in the Conversation

From here and there:

Kyrsten Sinema Sets Sail (Slate)

Get Your Kids Off the Internet

An Anniversary

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar