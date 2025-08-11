Photo by Ugur Akdemir on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
We Need to Talk About the Pink-Pill Pipeline by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)
“What They Did There Was Torture Us” by Noah Lanard and Isabela Dias in Mother Jones
Trump’s War on Big Law Means It’s Harder to Challenge the Administration by Molly Redden in ProPublica
RFK’s War on Antidepressants Will Hit Pregnant Patients Hard by Laura Weiss in the New Republic
She hid an eating disorder and lost her Navy career. It saved her life. by Noelle Wiehe in the 19th
From here and there:
The End of Honor in American Politics (Slate)
We’re Told Men Are in Crisis. A.I. Is Going to Make It So Much Worse. (Slate)
Resist the App-ification of Everything
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
