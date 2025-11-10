Photo by noe fornells on Unsplash

From around the web:

The president is groped in broad daylight, and Mexican women cry: MeToo, MeToo, MeToo by Mona Eltahawy in the Guardian

It’s My Party and I’ll Leave When I Want To by Rebecca Traister in Intelligencer

The Inside Story of How Gen Z Toppled Nepal’s Leader and Chose a New One on Discord by Tulsi Rauniyar in Wired

Laura Loomer’s Endless Payback by Antonia Hitchens in the New Yorker

Male Dominance is in Ruins by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)

How one woman’s victory in Virginia explains Democrats’ success by Mel Leonor Barclay and Grace Panetta in the 19th

From here and there:

Nancy Pelosi Represented the Best of the Democratic Party—and Came to Embody Its Two Giant Flaws (Slate)

I Regret to Inform You That I’m Coming Around on Gavin Newsom (Slate)

Lessons in Victory

Is it a Reproductive Right to Have Your 15th Child at 65?

