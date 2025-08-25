Photo by Hümâ H. Yardım on Unsplash

Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.

From around the web:

How conservatives help their young thinkers — and why liberals don’t by Zack Beauchamp in Vox

How Rep. Nicole Collier’s Capitol protest sparked solidarity among these Texas women by Leslie Rangel and Olivia Messer in the Barbed Wire

Serena Williams, GLP-1s, and the Intersection of Weight Loss, Body Image, Anti-Fatness, and Racism by Chrissy King in the Liberation Collective (Substack)

“I Made a Mistake”—How Texas Officials Criminalized a Woman for Legal Abortion Care by Sheena Samu and Laura C. Morel in Mother Jones

Will the MAHA Moms Turn on Trump? by Jessica Winter in the New Yorker

The Case for Niggling Pettiness by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)

From here and there:

This Issue Could Be Democrats’ Secret Weapon, if They Can Figure Out How to Use It (Slate)

The Neo-Confederate Takeover

