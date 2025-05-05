Photo by Taylor on Unsplash

Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.

From around the web:

How Should a Woman Sound? by Susan Dominus in the New York Times

Why Steroids Are Now Turning Young Men into Dangerous Incels by Steffi Cao in the Daily Beast

The Legal Theory Behind Trump’s Power Grabs by Pema Levy in Mother Jones

Here's the one thing missing from the fertility panic conversations by Lane Anderson in the Matriarchy Report (Substack)

The MAGA Celebrity Priests Are Having a Moment of Hope by Molly Olmstead in Slate

From here and there:

Sorry Gretchen, But You’ve Got to Cut Trump From Your Dance Card (The Daily Beast)

Why Are Pregnant Women More Likely to Die in "Pro-Life" States?

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar