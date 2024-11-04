Photo by Radu Marcusu on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

Some Maga men seem to think women don’t have rights – starting with their wives by Rebecca Solnit in the Guardian

After losing a constitutional right, America picks a president by Amanda Becker in the 19th

This Election Was Really, Truly Not Normal by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

The Artificial State by Jill Lepore in the Atlantic

The world’s most feminist city: how Umeå in Sweden became an idyll for women by Viv Groskop in the Guardian

Why abortion referendums are also about the economy by Pallavi Gogoi in NPR

Women Are Leading the Resistance Against Executions in Iran by Bahar Mirhosseni in the Nation

From here and there:

The Rank Double Standard in Trump and Biden’s Trash Talk (Daily Beast)

Trump’s Secret Weapon (Slate)

The disappointingly transparent truth at the heart of the Trump-Vance ticket (MSNBC)

JD Vance wants to lead the Maga movement (The New Statesman)

The Nostalgia of a Simple Abortion (book excerpt)

The Misogyny Election

The Case for Kamala

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar