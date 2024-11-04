Photo by Radu Marcusu on Unsplash
From around the web:
Some Maga men seem to think women don’t have rights – starting with their wives by Rebecca Solnit in the Guardian
After losing a constitutional right, America picks a president by Amanda Becker in the 19th
This Election Was Really, Truly Not Normal by Christina Cauterucci in Slate
The Artificial State by Jill Lepore in the Atlantic
The world’s most feminist city: how Umeå in Sweden became an idyll for women by Viv Groskop in the Guardian
Why abortion referendums are also about the economy by Pallavi Gogoi in NPR
Women Are Leading the Resistance Against Executions in Iran by Bahar Mirhosseni in the Nation
From here and there:
The Rank Double Standard in Trump and Biden’s Trash Talk (Daily Beast)
Trump’s Secret Weapon (Slate)
The disappointingly transparent truth at the heart of the Trump-Vance ticket (MSNBC)
JD Vance wants to lead the Maga movement (The New Statesman)
The Nostalgia of a Simple Abortion (book excerpt)
