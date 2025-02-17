Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.

From around the web:

Dating app cover-up: How Tinder, Hinge and their corporate owner keep rape under wraps by Emily Elena Dugdale and Hanisha Harjani in the 19th

'She's just a crazy monster': What I've learned from following father's rights groups by Zawn Villines in Liberating Motherhood (Substack)

Will Academia Survive the Criminalization of Dissent? by Lucy Tobier in the Nation

Kendrick’s Super Bowl Performance Pulled Off a Double Whammy by Nadira Goffe in Slate

The Staffers Helping Elon Musk Dismantle and Downsize the U.S. Government, One Agency at a Time by Christopher Bing and Annie Waldman in ProPublica

The Erasing of American Science by Katherine J. Wu in the Atlantic

From here and there:

What to Make of Nancy Mace’s Explosive Rape Allegations (Slate)

"I think people are afraid to learn about what is happening to animals because they are afraid of the grief they will feel."

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar