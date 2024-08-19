Photo by Callum Shaw on Unsplash

The Rights Of Women And Girls In Iraq On A Downward Spiral by Dr. Ewelina U. Ochab in Forbes

J.D. Vance Illustrates Five Lessons in Misogyny by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)

Kamala Harris Is Providing a Very Specific Kind of Psychological Relief to America by Steven Reisner in Slate

‘An island of freedom’: Inside the secret beauty salons of Afghanistan by Al Jazeera Staff in Al Jazeera

Infiltrating the Far Right by David D. Kirkpatrick in the New Yorker

An anti-childcare movement is spreading online – it’s both disturbing and regressive by Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett in the Guardian

Inside conservative activist Leonard Leo’s long campaign to gut Planned Parenthood by Rachana Pradhan in the 19th

The Fertility Election (Slate)

Why Did an Election With a Very Modern Woman Become All About White Guys? (The Daily Beast)

What Are Females For?

Cruelty Culture Infects the Olympics

