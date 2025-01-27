Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.

From around the web:

Trump’s Attacks on DEI Are a Green Light for the Government to Discriminate by Elie Mystal in the Nation

The Misogyny of Mommy Brain by Sara Petersen in Pursuit of Clean Countertops (Substack)

‘I’m just trying to be good at my job’: Transgender troops brace for decision on military ban by Sonner Kehrt in the 19th

What the Hell Is Going on at NIH? by Jackie Flynn Mogensen in Mother Jones

The Cruel Kids’ Table by Brock Colyar in New York Magazine

A New Attack on Birth Control by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)

From here and there:

Should We Expect the Women in Trump’s Toxic Orbit to Know Better? (Daily Beast)

The Antidote to Despair

It’s Clear Enough What Elon Musk Did. The ADL’s Response Is Pathetic. (Slate)

Shock and Awe

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar