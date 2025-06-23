Photo by Debby Hudson on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
When Small Men and Women Rule* by Sherrilyn Ifill in Sherrilyn’s Newsletter (Substack)
African manhood is broken – and it’s costing women their lives by Tafi Mhaka in Al Jazeera
Inside the Scrappy Network of Volunteers Protecting Their Neighbors From ICE by Julia Lurie in Mother Jones
The Iranian Voices Missing From the “Regime Change” Debate by Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani in the New Republic
My Daughter Was at the Center of the Supreme Court Case on Trans Care. Our Hearts Are Broken. by Samantha Williams in the New York Times
Supporting Women's Rights Goes Hand in Hand with Political Violence by Jennifer Weiss-Wolf in the Contrarian (Substack)
Why I Wear the Turban by Manvir Singh in the New Yorker
From here and there:
The American right and the thrill of political violence (The New Statesman)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.