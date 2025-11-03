Photo by Tanya Barrow on Unsplash

Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.

From around the web:

A hunger cliff is days away. Women, children and food banks will feel it first. by Barbara Rodriguez in the 19th

Why Doesn’t Anyone Trust the Media? by Jelani Cobb, Taylor Lorenz, Jack Shafer, Max Tani in Harper’s Magazine

Urgent Times Call for Something Old and Something New From the Labor Movement by Peter Olney and Rand Wilson in American Prospect

The Shadow President by Andy Kroll in ProPublica

Community Colleges at the Crossroads by Keenan Norris in the Nation

For These Women, the American Dream Is in Mexico City by Annie Correal in the New York Times

Mamdani and the Transnational Politics of Care by Ruth Ben-Ghiat in Lucid (Substack)

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar