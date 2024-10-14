Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

These Native tribes share a history. A conflict steeped in colonialism is tearing them apart by Melissa Hellmann in the Guardian

‘Will I be next?’: Fear haunts Kenyan women athletes after Cheptegei murder by Shola Lawal in Al Jazeera

Alex Cooper, Kamala Harris & The Fear of Politics by Nohémie in Half Baked Thoughts (Substack)

The FBI conducted a sham investigation into Brett Kavanaugh. Surprised? by Moira Donegan in the Guardian

‘That’s My Dad!’: Helping Men Find Purpose in an Angry World by Gary Barker in Ms. Magazine

How Israel’s War in Gaza Ripped a Major Abortion Fund Apart by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

These Floridians Couldn’t Flee Hurricane Milton. They’re Incarcerated. by Li Zhou in Mother Jones

The Texan Doctor and the Disappeared Saudi Princesses by Heidi Blake in the New Yorker

Are White Women Going to Do It Again? by Laura Bassett in Marie Claire

Gen Z Men Are Going Back to Church. Why? (Slate)

Republicans are waging lawfare to win the White House (The New Statesman)

Our Right to Parent (book excerpt from Liberating Abortion)

This Is a Very Stupid Trump Ad

Since Dobbs, Anti-Abortion States Are Prosecuting Pregnant Women More Than Ever

The Breaking of the Conservative Mind

Expanding Our Empathetic Imaginations

