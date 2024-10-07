Photo by Ugur Akdemir on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

Don’t Fall for Melania’s Misdirection by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)

The Gaza We Leave Behind by Mosab Abu Toha in the New Yorker

More Women Are Being Locked Up for Their Pregnancies Than Ever Before by Mary Ziegler in Slate

How the War in Gaza Has Changed U.S. Jewish Politics‍—and the Democratic Party by Emily Tamkin in Slate

Yes, Third-Trimester Abortions Are Happening in America by Emma Camp in the Atlantic

Why aren't we talking about the real reason male college enrollment is dropping? by Celeste Davis in Matriarchal Blessing (Substack)

From here and there:

Childcare Is A Men's Issue, Too (Marie Claire)

How Tim Walz Failed to Reveal the Real JD Vance During VP Debate (The Daily Beast)

Is JD Vance the Future of the Right?

Maternity Homes: From Ireland to the US

What to Watch For in Tonight's VP Debate

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar