Call it ‘Make America Chaste Again.’ And it’s a losing message for the GOP in 2024 by Karen Finney in CNN

In Poverty, Everything is More Expensive, Including Time by Stephanie Land in The Privilege to Feel (Substack)

Parole and probation rules limit travel. That can be complicated for people seeking abortions. by Candice Norwood in the 19th

In Texas, the Fight Over Abortion Has Gotten Hyperlocal by Laura Hallas in Slate

In U.S. v. Rahimi, Domestic Violence Victims Live to Die Another Day by Mary Anne Franks in Ms. Magazine

Shutting Afghan women out of key UN conference to appease Taliban ‘a betrayal’ by Tom Levitt, Annie Kelly and Zahra Joya in the Guardian

The prosecution of Arundhati Roy is business as usual for the Modi government – and bad news for freedom of expression in India by Jamal Barnes in the Conversation

The ‘Espresso’ Theory of Gender Relations by Spencer Kornhaber in the Atlantic

From here and there:

Civics Lessons

Why You Should Care About Southern Baptists and IVF

Biden’s very smart move on immigration (CNN)

