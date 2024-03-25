Photo by Iñaki del Olmo on Unsplash

The Brutality of Sugar: Debt, Child Marriage and Hysterectomies by Megha Rajagopalan and Qadri Inzamam in the New York Times

The US war on reproductive rights should concern women everywhere by Julie Bindel in Al Jazeera

Kate Middleton and our conspiracy culture by Sarah Manavis in the New Statesmen

Women are getting off birth control amid misinformation explosion by Lauren Weber and Sabrina Malhi in the Washington Post

A Deepfake Nude Generator Reveals a Chilling Look at Its Victims by Caroline Haskins in Wired

What the Abortion Pill Battle is Really About by Amy Davidson Sorkin in the New Yorker

The Anti-Abortion Movement’s Biggest Fear by Dahila Lithwick in Slate

No one knows the real Christine Blasey Ford (CNN)

Trump is Not the Problem (The New Statesmen)

Hey parents, don’t text your kids at school (CNN)

