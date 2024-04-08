Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

These Women Came to Antarctica for Science. Then the Predators Emerged by David Kushner in Wired

What to Know About the Roiling Debate Over U.S. Maternal Mortality Rates by Robin Fields in ProPublica

Sexual Assault of Migrants in Panama Rises to Level Rarely Seen Outside War by Julie Turkewitz in the New York Times

Florida just crushed abortion rights. But it also created a tool to fight back by Moira Donegan in the Guardian

Can American Labor Seize the Moment? by Hamilton Nolan in Mother Jones

The Terrifying Global Reach of the American Anti-Abortion Movement by Jodi Enda in Ms. Magazine

The Undecided Women of Bucks County by Elaine Godfrey in the Atlantic

The Civil War never ended (The New Statesman)

Here’s Who Should Pay for Everyone’s Ozempic (Slate)

A Turning Point in Gaza

Theory vs. Practice

