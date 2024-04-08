Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by freestocks on Unsplash
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
These Women Came to Antarctica for Science. Then the Predators Emerged by David Kushner in Wired
What to Know About the Roiling Debate Over U.S. Maternal Mortality Rates by Robin Fields in ProPublica
Sexual Assault of Migrants in Panama Rises to Level Rarely Seen Outside War by Julie Turkewitz in the New York Times
Florida just crushed abortion rights. But it also created a tool to fight back by Moira Donegan in the Guardian
Can American Labor Seize the Moment? by Hamilton Nolan in Mother Jones
The Terrifying Global Reach of the American Anti-Abortion Movement by Jodi Enda in Ms. Magazine
The Undecided Women of Bucks County by Elaine Godfrey in the Atlantic
From here and there:
The Civil War never ended (The New Statesman)
Here’s Who Should Pay for Everyone’s Ozempic (Slate)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
