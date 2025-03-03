Photo by Karen Zhao on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
The Great Resegregation by Adam Serwer in the Atlantic
The Big Money Push for “Natural” Birth Control by Natasha Boyd in Mother Jones
Jeff Bezos takes one small step for feminism and social progress, and one giant leap for self-publicity by Sarah Manavis in the Guardian
It’s not Dickens—it’s the MAGA agenda by Jen Rubin in the Contrarian (Substack)
JD Vance and Usha’s Strange Hard-Right, Same-Sex Political Bedfellows by Eleanor Clift in the Daily Beast
Anti-abortion groups claim they don’t want to punish women. New lawsuits say otherwise. by Mary Ziegler in MSNBC
From here and there:
The Adolescent Style in American Politics (The Atlantic)
Why Trump’s Deportation Porn Shows the Cruelty is the Point (The Daily Beast)
Male Supremacy Is the Backbone of Authoritarian Movements
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
