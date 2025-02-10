Photo by Shiromani Kant on Unsplash

Breakup with the manosphere by Shannon Watts in Playing with Fire (Substack)

WAGs are the tradwives of men's sports by Frankie de la Cretaz in Out of your League (Substack)

Where a Strongman Failed, Women Are Now Fueling a Democratic Revival by Mujib Mashal and Pamodi Waravita in the New York Times

The Nuns Trying to Save the Women on Texas’s Death Row by Lawrence Wright in the New Yorker

Trump’s Pardons and Purges Revive Old Question: Who Counts as a Terrorist? by Hannah Allam in ProPublica

What Really Happens to Your Used Clothing by Alyssa Hardy in Teen Vogue

Trump the Feminist Hero?

Can We Resist Better This Time? (Slate)

Democrats Must Hold the Line Against Trump’s Immoral Majority (Daily Beast)

Can We Get the Pro-Life Movement In Here?

Believe Your Eyes: This Is Exactly What It Looks Like

