Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
Breakup with the manosphere by Shannon Watts in Playing with Fire (Substack)
WAGs are the tradwives of men's sports by Frankie de la Cretaz in Out of your League (Substack)
Where a Strongman Failed, Women Are Now Fueling a Democratic Revival by Mujib Mashal and Pamodi Waravita in the New York Times
The Nuns Trying to Save the Women on Texas’s Death Row by Lawrence Wright in the New Yorker
Trump’s Pardons and Purges Revive Old Question: Who Counts as a Terrorist? by Hannah Allam in ProPublica
What Really Happens to Your Used Clothing by Alyssa Hardy in Teen Vogue
From here and there:
Can We Resist Better This Time? (Slate)
Democrats Must Hold the Line Against Trump’s Immoral Majority (Daily Beast)
Can We Get the Pro-Life Movement In Here?
Believe Your Eyes: This Is Exactly What It Looks Like
