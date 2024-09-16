Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

Abortion Bans Have Delayed Emergency Medical Care. In Georgia, Experts Say This Mother’s Death Was Preventable. by Kavitha Surana in ProPublica

Do Parents Have the Right to Control Their Daughters’ Sexuality? by Shoshanna Ehrlich in Ms. Magazine

Haitian immigrants helped revive a struggling Ohio town. Then neo-Nazis turned up by Stephen Starr in the Guardian

‘Voting feels like a battle’: In Mississippi, a group of Black women is reimagining voter turnout by Barbara Rodriguez in the 19th

Harris Is Good on Abortion Rights. Now She Needs to Take It to 11. by Cecile Richards in the New York Times

'Our future is over': Forced to flee by a year of war by Nawal Al-Maghafi in the BBC

From here and there:

The Dangerous Opportunity in Donald Trump’s Abortion Flip-Flopping (Daily Beast)

One Big Thing Kamala Is Getting Right (Slate)

I Can’t Stop Feeling Overwhelmed by the Election. It’s Ruining My Life. (Slate)

What Trump Means For: The Department of Justice

Diving into the Wreck: Trans and Anti-Trans Feminism

Ten Etiquette Rules for Modern Adult Life

The Right’s Dysfunctional Resilience

Should Parents Pay for their Children’s Crimes?

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar