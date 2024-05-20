Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

The US supreme court is neither honorable nor functional any more by Moira Donegan in the Guardian

The Millennial Body Image Curse by Mikala Jamison in Body Type (Substack)

Meet the Anti-Feminist Women’s Group Leveraging Their ‘Independence’ to Convince Americans to Vote Republican by Ansev Demirhan in Ms. Magazine

70 years later, schools — and moms — are still fighting segregation by Nadra Nittle in the 19th

Gaze Into the Dystopian Hell of Bots Dating Bots by Nitish Pahwa in Slate

The Pill Makes Some Women Miserable. But Are They Really Quitting It en Masse? by Alisha Haridasani Gupta in the New York Times

Dobbs Had the Opposite Effect Conservatives Intended by Julianne McShane in Mother Jones

From here and there:

How American Women Could Lose the Right to Birth Control (TIME)

Could Miss Teen USA and Miss USA resignations be the tipping point for pageant culture? (CNN)

The battle for the worst job in America (The New Statesman)

The Insidious Legal Movement to Make Pregnant Women Second-Class Citizens Is Growing (Slate)

Harrison Butker's misogynist speech is a symptom, not the disease

Donald Trump is Crushing Joe Biden in Key Swing States. Why?

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar