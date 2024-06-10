Photo by Taylor on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

Republicans Say Access to Birth Control Is Protected. They’re Lying. by Danielle Campoamor in Ms. Magazine

Inside the First Month of Florida's Abortion Ban by Samuel Larreal in Teen Vogue

The Unraveling of Nancy Mace by Jim Newell in Slate

Trump Is a Misogynist’s Ideal Feminist by Ginny Hogan in the Daily Beast

Boys Get Everything, Except the Thing That’s Most Worth Having by Ruth Whippman

Coercive Care: How doctors are pressuring sickle cell patients into unwanted sterilizations by Eric Boodman in STAT

From here and there:

Why we’re having less sex (CNN)

A Better Story for Boys

The Mars/Venus Myth

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar