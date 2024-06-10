Monday Reads
From around the web:
Republicans Say Access to Birth Control Is Protected. They’re Lying. by Danielle Campoamor in Ms. Magazine
Inside the First Month of Florida's Abortion Ban by Samuel Larreal in Teen Vogue
The Unraveling of Nancy Mace by Jim Newell in Slate
Trump Is a Misogynist’s Ideal Feminist by Ginny Hogan in the Daily Beast
Boys Get Everything, Except the Thing That’s Most Worth Having by Ruth Whippman
Coercive Care: How doctors are pressuring sickle cell patients into unwanted sterilizations by Eric Boodman in STAT
From here and there:
Why we’re having less sex (CNN)
