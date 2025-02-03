Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
The Right to Pee Is Everything by Grace Byron in the Nation
The Logic of Destruction by Timothy Snyder in Thinking About… (Substack)
Why are the Democrats so spineless? by Moira Donegan in the Guardian
On Tradwives by Alicia Kennedy in From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy (Substack)
Why Are These Motorcycle Taxi Drivers Wearing Pink? by Sarah Hurtes and Tara Todras-Whitehill in the New York Times
“People Will Die”: The Trump Administration Said It Lifted Its Ban on Lifesaving Humanitarian Aid. That’s Not True. by Brett Murphy and Anna Maria Barry-Jester in ProPublica
The New Rasputins by Anne Applebaum in the Atlantic
From here and there:
Can We Resist Better This Time? (Slate)
MAHA Should be a Liberal Movement
Should We Expect the Women in Trump’s Toxic Orbit to Know Better? (Daily Beast)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
