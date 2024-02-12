Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by Guy Basabose on Unsplash
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
Project 2025: The Right’s Dystopian Plan to Dismantle Civil Rights and What It Means for Women by Carrie Baker in Ms. Magazine
In Romania, some fathers opt to take on the lion’s share of childcare by Lola García-Ajofrín in Al Jazeera
Over Three Decades, Tech Obliterated Media by Kara Swisher in New York Magazine
The Paradox of Stay-at-Home Parents by Elliot Hapsel in the Atlantic
Why are we still considering Nancy Pelosi a feminist icon? by Arwa Mahdawi in the Guardian
The Gender Speaking Gap by Josie Cox in Women | Money | Power (Substack)
A Teen’s Fatal Plunge into the London Underworld by Patrick Radden Keefe in the New Yorker
In Poland, I Saw What a Second Trump Term Could Do to America by Michelle Goldberg in the New York Times
From here and there:
Marriage is in Trouble Because Young People are Dating Rationally
The Anti-Abortion Movement Has to Lie
Joe Biden’s lost voters (The New Statesman)
Could King Charles’s cancer diagnosis mend the fissures in the royal family? (CNN)
And a bonus Pete + Anchovy:
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
