Photo by Guy Basabose on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

Project 2025: The Right’s Dystopian Plan to Dismantle Civil Rights and What It Means for Women by Carrie Baker in Ms. Magazine

In Romania, some fathers opt to take on the lion’s share of childcare by Lola García-Ajofrín in Al Jazeera

Over Three Decades, Tech Obliterated Media by Kara Swisher in New York Magazine

The Paradox of Stay-at-Home Parents by Elliot Hapsel in the Atlantic

Why are we still considering Nancy Pelosi a feminist icon? by Arwa Mahdawi in the Guardian

The Gender Speaking Gap by Josie Cox in Women | Money | Power (Substack)

A Teen’s Fatal Plunge into the London Underworld by Patrick Radden Keefe in the New Yorker

In Poland, I Saw What a Second Trump Term Could Do to America by Michelle Goldberg in the New York Times

From here and there:

Marriage is in Trouble Because Young People are Dating Rationally

The Anti-Abortion Movement Has to Lie

A Good and Simple Thing

Joe Biden’s lost voters (The New Statesman)

Could King Charles’s cancer diagnosis mend the fissures in the royal family? (CNN)

And a bonus Pete + Anchovy:

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar