Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by Alisa Anton on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome to the first Monday Reads of 2025! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks. We hope these are a welcome distraction from today’s events!
From around the web:
It Is MLK Day. Do Not Despair. This Year Especially, We Have Work To Do. by Sherrilyn Ifill in Sherrilyn’s Newsletter (Substack)
‘He knows it is gone’: What it’s like to parent through the Los Angeles wildfires by Jessica Kutz in the 19th
Eyes Wide Open: How Women's Vigilance Could Spark Change by Jo-Ann Finkelstein in the Feminist Parent (Substack)
Anita Bryant Is Dead. Her Ideology Is Alive and Well. by Dylon Jones in POLITICO
Is the TikTok Ban a Chance to Rethink the Whole Internet? by Clare Malone in the New Yorker
Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Masculine Energy’ Is Tech’s Power Play Laid Bare by Gemma Allen in Forbes
From here and there:
Hello, Pete Hegseth (Slate)
Pete Hegseth is Right: We Have a Military Standards Problem
The Haunted New Twist in the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Scandal (Slate)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
